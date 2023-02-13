Mothers’ milk bank opened at GGH-Kakinada to save newborns, promote breastfeeding

February 13, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KAKINADA

Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla on Monday inaugurated a mothers’ milk bank, titled Dhaatri Lactation Management Unit, at Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) to save newborns in emergency medical care and promote breastfeeding.

“It’s the first mothers’ milk bank in Andhra Pradesh. Milk will be collected from lactating mothers and stored in the bank,” said Ms. Krithika. Sushena Health Foundation and Dhaatri Foundation provided ₹50 lakh for the milk bank.

Ms. Krithika said that newborns in need of breast milk were so far being fed artificial milk during treatment at the hospital. The bank would also encourage breastfeeding for the first six months of the baby’s life.

