Mother throws three daughters and self into well in Anantapur in A.P.

A 35-year-old woman Aruna, pushed her three daughters into an open well, and she too jumped into it near Pedda Kammavaripalli tank on Sunday evening. While those near the well could save Aruna, her seven-year-old daughter Chandana died at the Puttaparthi Government Hospital.

Aruna’s two elder daughters, Bhavya and Bhargavi - both eight years old - were still untraceable. Fire Services personnel, along with police officials were searching for the twin sisters at 11 p.m and their chances of survival appear very bleak.

Family dispute

Puttaparthi Deputy Superintendent of Police said Aruna was married to auto-driver Gurumurthy, and the cause for taking the extreme step was some difference of opinion between the couple.

Hailing from Dommari Gudiselu (ropedancers’ colony), Aruna had attempted to end her life in the past too, family members said.

There was always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com