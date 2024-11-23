Mother, son stabbed to death in A.P.’s Eluru district

In a brutal act, miscreants killed a 60-year-old woman and other son in Mandavalli mandal in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

The deceased were identified as Royyuru Bramaramba (60) and her son, R. Suresh (20), of Gannavaram area.

Stab injuries were found on neck and chest, and the bodies were found in their home, said the police who visited the spot.

The Mandavalli police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Police is yet to ascertain the motive for the murders. Further Investigation is on.