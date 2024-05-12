Mother, son killed while crossing railway track

A 55-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son were killed while crossing a railway track on the way to attend the election duties in Kavali on Sunday morning.

According to reports, Batta Subhashini, an anganwadi worker from Chaganam village in Sydapuram mandal, was assigned election duties in Kavali by the officials. She did not notice the oncoming train and slipped on the railway track. In an attempt to save his mother, the son Batta Vijay, who was with her, also died on the spot.

The family members and locals mourned their untimely death and expressed concern over election duties being assigned to women in distant areas. They feel that the incident could have been avoided if the officials had assigned election duties at a polling station which was closer, considering her age and preference, during the time of allotment.

Meanwhile, SPS Nellore District Collector M. Hari Narayanan announced that the deceased woman’s family would get the ex-gratia as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI).

