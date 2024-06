60-year-old D. Naga Ratnam and her son, D. Ramadasu (41), died when they came in touch with a live electric cable at Eedarapalli village in Agiripalli mandal in Eluru district on Thursday. The incident occurred when Naga Ratnam was drying clothes on a metal wire at her house. The Agiripalli police registered a case.

