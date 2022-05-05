Mother, son attempt suicide to ‘protect’ land; officials term it encroachment

May 05, 2022 07:09 IST

A woman and her son on Wednesday attempted suicide allegedly to protect their piece of land where they had put up a shed for an Anjaneyaswamy idol, but the Hindupur municipal officials said that the land in question was a road in the Masterplan of D.B. Colony in the town.

N. Sekuntalamma, wife of a municipal worker, and her son N. Naveen Kumar showed a patta issued by the Tehsildar to Municipal Commissioner K. Venkateswara Rao, but when they sent it to the Hindupur Tehsildar, he certified that it was a fake patta. Based on the report, the Municipality issued notices on Sekuntalamma and pasted them on the shed two days ago.

On Wednesday, when the municipal officials tried to remove the shed in which they had placed an idol, the mother-son duo consumed some acid like substance and were shifted to to Bengaluru for treatment. The condition of the duo is said to be out of danger.

The Municipal Commissioner told The Hindu that there was no patta issued in Survey No. 310 at that place and the Tehsildar office had confirmed that this patta number belonged to Maluguru village in the same Mandal issued to one Venkataramaiah, but that number was used to create a fake patta and that was confirmed by the Tehsildar. “We will not tolerate any kind of bullying and bringing political pressure to encroach upon the municipal land, we will protect it by fighting cases in the court also,” Mr. Venkateswara Rao added.