Mother ‘poisons’ three children and ‘kills’ herself

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 July 2021 23:54 IST

A woman allegedly poisoned her three children and later ended her life at her house at Similiguda village under Araku Valley police station limits on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Ch. Surekha (28), her daughter Ch. Sunasa (9) and sons Ch. Sarveen (6) and Ch. Siril (4).

According to the police, Surekha and her husband Ch. Sanjeev were having family problems for a long time. On Friday night, when Sanjeev had gone out, family members noticed Surekha hanging from the ceiling fan, while three children were lying unconscious on the bed. They informed the police.

Meanwhile, relatives of Surekha alleged involvement of Sanjeev in the case.

A case was registered Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline no.100