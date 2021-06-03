Mother of deceased toddler taken into custody

The case of a three-year-old girl dying under suspicious circumstances at Marikavalasa on June 1 took a sordid turn on Thursday, with the girl’s father accusing his estranged wife of killing her.

The deceased girl was identified as Sindhu Sri (3), daughter of P. Ramesh Kumar and Varalakshmi. The couple had separated some time ago due to differences, and Varalakshmi was in a live-in relationship ever since with a man named Jagadeesh Reddy. Sindhu Sri was in Varalakshmi’s custody.

On June 1, Sindhu Sri allegedly suffered from fever and was shifted to a private hospital at Madhurawada, where she was declared dead. It is learnt that Varalakshmi and Jagadeesh allegedly buried the body of Sindhu without informing Ramesh about her death. Varalakshmi reportedly informed Ramesh about their daughter’s death on June 2.

Ramesh approached the PM Palem police and lodged a complaint, accusing Varalakshmi and Jagadeesh of murdering Sindhu Sri. The PM Palem police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death).

Tension prevailed when a police team went to Marikavalasa to take Varalakshmi into their custody for further investigation into the case. A mob allegedly tried to attack Varalakshmi after hearing about the incident.

Police exhumed the girl’s body and sent it for post-mortem.