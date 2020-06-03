Mother, infant dischargedfrom COVID hospital

KURNOOL

03 June 2020 08:07 IST

The woman had tested positive during pregnancy

A 15-day-old baby boy, along with its mother, were among the 12 persons discharged from hospitals in the district on Monday night and Tuesday.

A migrant worker from Nallamekalapalli village in Aspari mandal, a 21-year-old woman had returned from Mumbai last month. She was admitted to Vishwabharathi District COVID Hospital near Kurnool on May 12, but later shifted to the Government General Hospital here (a State COVID Hospital) on the advice of district Collector G. Veerapandian. The woman had tested positive during her pregnancy, but after delivery her baby tested negative. In the tests done for COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday, the mother too rested negative and was discharged on Monday night from the GGH.

“She has been sent home safely,” the Collector said, and congratulated the doctors for taking care of such patients too.

This is the fourth such instance of a woman testing positive during pregnancy and getting discharged after delivery and treatment.

With the 11 patients discharged on Tuesday from Santhiram COVID Hospital near Nandyal, the cumulative number of patients getting discharged is 627 in the district.