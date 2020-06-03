Andhra Pradesh

Mother, infant dischargedfrom COVID hospital

The woman had tested positive during pregnancy

A 15-day-old baby boy, along with its mother, were among the 12 persons discharged from hospitals in the district on Monday night and Tuesday.

A migrant worker from Nallamekalapalli village in Aspari mandal, a 21-year-old woman had returned from Mumbai last month. She was admitted to Vishwabharathi District COVID Hospital near Kurnool on May 12, but later shifted to the Government General Hospital here (a State COVID Hospital) on the advice of district Collector G. Veerapandian. The woman had tested positive during her pregnancy, but after delivery her baby tested negative. In the tests done for COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday, the mother too rested negative and was discharged on Monday night from the GGH.

“She has been sent home safely,” the Collector said, and congratulated the doctors for taking care of such patients too.

This is the fourth such instance of a woman testing positive during pregnancy and getting discharged after delivery and treatment.

With the 11 patients discharged on Tuesday from Santhiram COVID Hospital near Nandyal, the cumulative number of patients getting discharged is 627 in the district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 8:11:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mother-infant-dischargedfrom-covid-hospital/article31735840.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY