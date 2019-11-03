Mother, infant die after short circuit in Anantapur hospital

The mother of a child and another infant died following a short circuit of a condenser of a compressor at the Children’s Ward in Hindupur Government Hospital on Sunday.

According to initial reports from District Coordinator of Hospital Services N. Ramesh Nath, the short circuit took place around midnight. The mother, who tried to save the newborn children, fell on the ground and sustained head injury and was shifted to the Government General Hospital at Anantapur, 110 km away, where she succumbed to her injuries.

While a male infant, born on Saturday evening, died three others were in serious condition, Mr. Ramesh Nath said. The condition of the infant was not stable right from birth and died of a medical condition and not due to smoke resulting from the short circuit. He refused to comment further and said he was on his way to Hindupur 100-bed Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad-run hospital to get first-hand information.

Meanwhile, several patients came out of the hospital in fear. The parents and attendants of the patients sat on a dharna at the hospital on Sunday morning.