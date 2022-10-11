Mother ‘commits suicide’ with two sons in Chittoor

A woman along with her two sons allegedly committed suicide by throwing herself into a farm well at Javunavari Palle village of V. Kota mandal, 90 km from here, on Tuesday.

The V. Kota police said that Aruna (30) and Venkata Ramana (35) of V. Kota got married a decade ago and settled at Javunavari Palle. For a few years, property disputes reportedly cropped up between Venkata Ramana and his two brothers, leading to frequent tiffs. The couple was said to have entered into heated arguments on Monday night, while Aruna reportedly asked her husband to leave the village and settle separately.

The woman took her two sons, Jatin (7) and Harish (9), with her on the pretext of going to her mother’s house at a nearby village on Tuesday morning. However, she reached a farm well on the outskirts and allegedly jumped into the well after reportedly throwing her children into it. As she did not reach her parents’ house, Venkata Ramana and neighbours launched a search for Aruna, whose footwear and a bag of clothes were traced near the well.

The police rushed to the spot, and fished out the bodies from the well, sending them for autopsy at the area hospital. A case was registered. A pall of gloom descended on the village. Those with suicidal tendencies can call Dial 100 for counselling and guidance.