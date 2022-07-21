Mother commits suicide along with two kids

A 38-year-old mother identified as B. Kavitha, hailing from Tadipatri town in the district, committed suicide by jumping into the Singanamala Tank along with both of her kids - Santosh,9, Bhargavi, 5 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu said that Kavitha, hailing from Edururu village in Pamidi Mandal had married B. Ramanjaneyulu of Krishtipadu village in Peddavaduguru Mandal and they were living in Tadipatri doing business in buying and selling old/waste articles.

Kavitha had been missing from her house since last Sunday and the bodies of the three were traced in the tank on Wednesday afternoon. The police immediately flashed the photographs of the woman and her children on social media groups, which helped them reach her relatives. A tattoo on her hand with her husband’s name (Ramanji) helped police identify her parents. The couple used to fight over an alleged extra-marital affair of Ramanjaneyulu, which Kavitha’s mother Sandhyamma suspects was the reason behind her extreme step, the DSP said.

Ramanjaneyulu is on the run, but the police are tracking the GPS location of his phone and are confident of arresting him soon.