Most social issues have been addressed in Andhra Pradesh in the past three years, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Independence Day, August 15, 2022, in Vijayawada. Photo: Twitter/@YSRCParty

The State government has in the past three years resolved several issues that have been plaguing certain sections since Independence, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"We believe that the development of the State is achieved when the living standard of every family improves by the day and thrives in future and this is the meaning of independence," he observed.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag as part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium here.

He took the guard of honour and later observed the tableaux showcasing the achievements of departments and schemes of the government.

Later, addressing the gathering, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said India achieved a lot in the 75 years of independence and Indians placed the country on top of the world in many aspects. With the contribution of farmers who are the backbone of the nation, India has been providing food to many parts of the world, he said.

"It is a fact that people of certain sections identified by gender, region, caste and community feel that they have not yet received the fruit of independence. On one side the country has a history of being independent for 75 years and on the other side there has been a fight for social justice, recognition as humans, education, and protection against exploitation for the past hundreds of years," Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

"The fact that there are struggles for reforms and rebellion against oppression within our country cannot be ignored. These issues should be addressed wholeheartedly by not just words but in action," he asserted.

Farmers, construction workers, SC, ST, BC and minority communities and women were deprived of their rights during the previous regime which believed that they need not be empowered, he said and added that 36% of SCs, 51% of STs are illiterate and yet government schools were ignored so that corporate sector could flourish.

"Such injustice was meted out to the downtrodden sections and politicians have exploited the majority while biased media supported them," Mr. Jagan said.

"Our government answered all these issues in three years. Social security pensions are given directly to the beneficiaries by volunteers. There is a secretariat for every 2,000 population and if you walk a few feet there is Rythu Bharosa Kendram for farmers. YSR Health Clinics are being set up, and English medium schools, digital libraries, and pre-primary schools have been established. Every mandal has two primary health centres and each one of them has a 104 (mobile medical unit). The family doctor concept will be introduced. All this change has been brought in the last three of the 75 years of independence," he said.

Thirteen districts were made into 26 districts and governance has been decentralised in line with our idea of decentralising the capital so that all regions can be catered to, he added.

The CM said over 1.27 lakh crore was spent on agriculture and the agriculture produce increased by 16 lakh tonnes compared to the previous regime.

“After being independent for 72 years, we have received 31 lakh applications for the housing scheme in the state. We have given pattas to all the beneficiaries and 21 lakh houses are under construction. Over ₹53,000 crore was spent on education and ₹16,000 crore on health sector,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that six lakh jobs including 1.84 lakh permanent jobs, 20,000 contract jobs and four lakh outsourcing jobs were given in three years.

The government also ensured social justice to the weaker sections including women by providing reservations in various areas. All these changes will bring in reforms in agriculture, education, housing, women empowerment and politics for good, he said.

A large number of students from various educational institutions attended the celebrations.