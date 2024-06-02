GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Most exit polls are bogus, says Parakala Prabhakar

False predictions were given with the sole objective of helping the NDA in rigging during the counting of votes, alleges the political economist

Published - June 02, 2024 10:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Political economist Parakala Prabhakar speaking after releasing the book 'Avineeti Chakravarthi Narendra Modi' penned by Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Political economist Parakala Prabhakar speaking after releasing the book ‘Avineeti Chakravarthi Narendra Modi’ penned by Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Political economist Parakala Prabhakar has described the exit poll results as “fudged figures”, saying that those would benefit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) only.

“False predictions were given with the sole objective of helping the NDA in rigging during the counting,” alleged Mr. Prabhakar, after releasing a book titled ‘Avineeti Chakravarthi Narendra Modi’ penned by former Minister Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao, here, on June 2 (Sunday).

He said one need not be disappointed as the elections were over. “Most of the exit polls are bogus. The exit polls were conducted by the NDA. It was cast on the wall that the NDA would not return to power and the people are ready for it. The Opposition parties worked unitedly to dethrone the NDA,” he said.

He said that the NDA would try its best to resort to rigging at the time of counting. “Hence, the positive surveys for the NDA. The political parties need to be vigilant during the counting,” he said.

Mr.  Shobanadreeswara Rao said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never told the truth, and there was no need to believe him.

“Mr. Modi is determined to wipe out the agriculture sector.  He needs to be defeated. There is a need to solve the problems of farmers. The UPA government, with the support of the Left parties, had taken many people-friendly measures such as employment guarantees and Food Security Act,” he said.

Now, the Congress has promised to address the problems of farmers. It is necessary to see that the promises made by the INDIA bloc get implemented, he said.

 Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam leader  Y. Kesha Rao and others also spoke.

