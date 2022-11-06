Mosquito nets distributed at Jakkampudi Housing Colony to prevent malaria

The NTR district administration and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, in a bid to contain the spread of vector-borne diseases, distributed 1,000 mosquito nets to the people of Jakkampudi Housing Colony here on November 5 (Saturday).

District Collector S. Dilli Rao, distributing the mosquito nets sponsored by the Indian Red Cross Society, said diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya spread through mosquitoes which breed on stagnated water and urged the people to get rid of any water that is lying stagnant for more than a week.

He said the malaria cases reported from the area were increasing and that the concerned authorities were alerted to take action.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar and other officials were also present.