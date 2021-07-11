Mortal remains of soldier laid to rest with full military honours

GUNTUR

Jaswanth Reddy was killed in a gunbattle with militants in J&K

The mortal remains of Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy were laid to rest with full military honours at Bapatla on Saturday.

Home Minister M. Sucharita, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, District Collector Vivek Yadav, Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni, Joint Collector A.S Dinesh Kumar and other officials visited the home at Kothapalem in Bapatla and paid their respects by placing a wreath. Ms. Sucharita handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh to the family. The body draped in national tricolour was laid to rest after a gun salute. Senior military officers accompanied the body brought in a van from Hakimpet Air Base in Secunderabad.

Jaswanth Reddy (23) was killed in a gunbattle with militants at Sundarban sector in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. The eldest of three siblings, Jaswanth joined the Infantry wing of Madras Regiment in 2015 and was involved in a fierce gunbattle with militants when he along with two other jawans were killed.’

‘Proud of my son’

His father, Srinivasa Reddy, works in an agricultural field. “We are deeply saddened but proud that my son was killed in the line of duty. He was a true patriot,” said his father.