More unreserved coaches sought in trains

The Volunteer Environment Organisation(VEO) on Monday urged Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to impress upon the Union government to attach more unreserved compartments in all the trains.

Submitting a memorandum to the MP, VEO president G.Veerabhadrachari said 'jansadharan trains' should be run to and from major cities across the country to benefit poor people who migrate for the sake of livelihood.