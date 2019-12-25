More transformers sought for uninterrupted power supply in Masula

The SPDCL authorities sought more infrastructure facilities to provide uninterrupted power supply in the next summer in the Machilipatnam Assembly constituency.

At a review meeting organised by Transport Minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani here on Tuesday, the officials explained him the need for the infrastructure facilities.

Superintending Engineer A. Jayakumar said that shortage of transformers of various capacities was the reason for the power interruption.

“The power could be supplied in the next summer without any interruption only after installing 27 transformers — 12 transformers of 62 KV load, three (25 KV) and 12 single-phase transformers — in the Machilipatnam Assembly constituency,” said Mr. Jayakumar.

The SPDCL officials have also stressed the need for arranging fences at the existing transformers in the Machilipatnam municipality to avoid any untoward incidents.

Mr. Jayakumar has also made it mandatory for the Divisional Engineers and linemen to reside in their working areas to attend the service 24x7.

Toll-free number

Mr. Jayakumar has told Mr. Nani that a toll-free service would soon be started to receive the complaints from the consumers. Mr. Nani has assured of providing basic amenities at the sub-stations as sought by the officials.