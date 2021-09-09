More time to register for RGUKT CET-21

VIJAYAWADA

09 September 2021 23:19 IST

The last date for applying for the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Common Entrance Test 2021 (RGUKT CET) was September 6, but candidates can still apply with a late fee of ₹1,000 up to September 11, according to Chairman, RGUKT CET-2021 K. Hemachandra Reddy. In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Reddy, who is also Vice-Chancellor of RGUKT, said thatpointed out that the notification for the common entrance exam was released on August 18. “candidates can edit entries online in the application, if entered incorrectly, from September 9 to 11.

Applicants can download hall tickets from September 18. and the examination centre allotted to the candidate would be mentioned in the hall ticket.

The CET is scheduled to be held on September 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. in select centres across mandals in the State, where there are more than 100 applications. In case of less number of applications, the exam center would be allotted in the nearest mandal, he said, adding that besides, Eight exam centres were being set up in Telangana also.

Advertising

Advertising

The result would be declared on October 4.