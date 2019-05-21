More than two lakh devotees throng Kuppam Ganga Jatara

Over two lakh devotees from the western mandals of Chittoor district and the neighboring States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu thronged the famous Tirupati Gangamamba Jatara at Kuppam on Tuesday.

The surge of devotees commenced from Monday midnight and is set to continue till Wednesday evening.

The history of the festival dates back to over a couple of centuries. Local legend has it that Lord Venkateswara was upset with his sister Gangamma for devouring corpses at the burial ground. In order to stop his sister from doing so, the Lord chopped off Gangamma’s cheek, which is believed to have fallen in Kuppam and surrounding areas like Tirupati, Chittoor, Punganur, Vaniyambadi and Gudiyattam. To mark this event, the annual jatara is celebrated in Kuppam.

Several years ago, the stone located at the local burial ground was considered to be the idol of Goddess Shakti, and was shifted to the heart of the town where a temple was built.

Rich tradition

As per tradition, thousands of devotees took part in the jatara procession from the early hours of Tuesday. The head of Goddess Shakti, made of clay, would be taken in a grand procession through the streets of Kuppam on Tuesday and Wednesday, non-stop for more than 24 hours.

The procession of the deity's head commenced from the local temple at around 7.00 am, followed by a mass sacrifice of thousands of animals, with the roads painted red in blood. The outstation devotees had arranged shamianas at the outskirts of the town and celebrated the festival by consuming liquor along with the meat.

The head will be adorned on the headless deity on Wednesday morning. The deity will have a head on her torse for only once a year. After giving the viswaroopa darshan, the head will be immersed in the nearby village tank around Wednesday midnight. The rush of devotees would start swelling from Tuesday evening. Over 500 police personnel have been deployed for the bandobust.

First time for CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Kuppam on Wednesday morning to offer prayers at the temple of Goddess Muthu Mariyamman, the chief deity of the Ganga Jatara, and to take part in the historical event. It is for the first time in three decades that Mr. Naidu would be taking part in the Ganga Jatara at the tri-State junction. Mr. Naidu has been representing Kuppam as its MLA since 1989. His spouse, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, who championed the election campaign for Mr. Naidu recently, would also be joining him in the festivities.