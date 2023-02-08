More than five lakh houses to be distributed by Ugadi under ‘Jagananna housing scheme’ in Andhra Pradesh

February 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to distribute over five lakh constructed houses to beneficiaries by Ugadi. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials including Collectors to focus on completing the construction of the houses listed in the first phase by the second week of March.

Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Housing Department has constituted a special team with ten senior officials to monitor the progress of the housing scheme. The special team has been visiting the layouts in their respective districts on a weekly basis and updating the progress to the Chief Minister through Mr. Jain.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that the State government has taken up the construction of the houses on a priority basis and has been releasing the funds for civil and other works.

According to the information accessed by The Hindu from the office of the Minister for Housing, the government has set a specific target to complete the houses around 25,000 houses in West Godavari, 18,000 in East Godavari, 18,000 in Kakinada,7,500 in Visakhapatnam, 26,500 in Eluru, 35,000 in Vizianagaram, 17,000 in Krishna, 14,000 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 18,000 in Nandyal, 14,000 in Kurnool, 33,000 in Srikakulam, 11,000 in Bapatla, 9,000 in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Kondaseema, 17,000 in Prakasam, 43,000 in Chittoor, 14,000 in Guntur, 17,000 in NTR, 14,000 in Anakapalle, 31,000 in Annamayya, 25,000 in Tirupati, 15,500 in Sri Sathya Sai, 21,000 in Anantapur, 10,000 in Palnadu, 9,000 in Kadapa, 5,000 in Nellore and 2,000 in Alluri Sitarama Raju districts by Ugadi this year. More than 50% of the construction of these houses is over and the others are in various stages of completion.

The progress of these houses is being monitored on a daily basis.