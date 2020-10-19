More than 900 Antigen Test Kits seized in police raid, three arrested

NUZVID

19 October 2020 17:34 IST

Kits were brought from Hyderabad for doing tests illegally, says SP.

In a major operation, police conducted raids in the town on Monday, and seized huge quantity of Rapid Antigen Test Kits for COVID-19, reportedly brought from the neighbouring Telangana State.

Police arrested three persons - a private medical distributor, a lab technician and a fancy shop owner. They seized 954 test kits from them.

Based on a tip-off that COVID tests were being conducted by private persons without permission, the team led by Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu and CI D.V. Ramana raided Venkata Sai Durga fancy store, located near Tiruvuru bus stop, and seized the rapid antigen test kits, said Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.

Based on the information provided by the shop owner, Chinta Venkateswara Rao, the police arrested a private medical distributor Potluri Rajendra of Hyderabad, and lab technician, Mallela Sudhir Kumar.

Following a complaint lodged by Village Revenue Officer (VRO) P. Raja Babu, police registered a case and made the arrests, the DSP said.

“The accused violated G.O. 336 issued by AP Government on July 27, 2020, on maintaining COVID rules. They were conducting the tests illegally without wearing PPE kits and were uploading details of the patients,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.

Nuzvid Town and Rural SIs A. Ganesh Kumar and Ch. Ranjit Kumar along with their teams participated in the raid. The accused were being produced in the court, Mr. Srinivasulu added.