More than 7,000 women to be assisted under ‘Victim Support Programme’

“I filed a dowry harassment case a few years ago. I don’t know its status and there is no support from my family and relatives. I am leading a pathetic life,” said a woman to the police officers, who visited her house.

“I got a sexual assault case registered against a person which was pending a couple of years ago. I gave birth to a child and now my parents have become old. I am unable to visit the police station and court and bear the expenses,” another woman told Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP), Siddharth Kaushal, who called on her at her house near Machilipatnam.

Emotional scenes were witnessed in villages when the police personnel visited their houses as part of ‘Victims Support Programme’, and the women poured out their woes before the officers. There were many cases in which the victims of were facing mental agony and suffering devoid any support.

As part of ‘Victims Support Programme’, the police are visiting houses and enquiring about their problems and trying to help them, the SP said.

A survey was taken up and data was collected with the help of Mahila Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), woman constables, SIs and officers on the victims. The officers identified women who filed cases, and found their condition to be shocking, Mr. Siddharth said.

“We are meeting victims of sexual offences (especially those seeking justice under the POCSO Act), dowry harassment, domestic violence, acid attack, cheating, eve-teasing, attacks, divorce, family disputes etc. Their situation is pathetic and in about 90% of the cases, the victims are in severe distress,” the SP told The Hindu.

Interaction with victims

More than 7,000 victims have been identified and the police are visiting their houses in villages. Instructions have been given to the police officers concerned to visit the houses, interact with the victims, their families and children and study their family conditions in order to extend possible assistance, Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu said.

“We enquired about the social status, children’s education, economic status, social security, any threat from the accused, status of the case, family’s condition and other particulars,” said Gudivada DSP N. Satyanandam, who visited a house in Kalidindi mandal.

Machilipatnam DSP Sk. Masoom Basha said that in many cases, the victims were unaware of the status of the cases filed by them, and were leading lives with no financial and family support.

“The programme is a first-of-its-kind in the State. We will meet all the 7,000 victims in a phased manner. The police department will provide succour to the victims, speed up trial and provide security for them,” the SP said.

“This is the first time that police officers visited my house and enquired about my pending case. I hope that my case will be solved and justice will be done,” said a woman, who was cheated by a person.