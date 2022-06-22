More than 6,000 farmers apply for crop insurance rectification in undivided Anantapur dist.

More than 6,000 farmers in undivided Anantapur district have applied for rectification of crop insurance compensation or have applied anew for the payment of compensation as they had lost their crop during the last kharif season, either due to excess rain or drought.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, officials received 2,310 applications in the past three days.

Applications for the rectification of crop insurance compensation will be received the grievance redressal programme, Spandana, said Joint Director Agriculture Sivanarayana.

In Anantapur district, Joint Collector Kethan Garg organised a special programme of Spandana in all mandals to receive applications with regard to the crop insurance. As of Monday evening, 3,198 farmers had submitted petitions and of them, rectifiable cases were 1,428 and non-rectifiable/non-eligible were 1,770.

On Tuesday alone, the Anantapur district officials received about 1,000 applications and the detailed data was not available yet.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan told officials to process all the applications that were genuine and had a pattadar passbook, e-cropping, and complete e-KYC so that they do not lose the chance of getting the compensation. She also asked officials to rectify all the clerical mistakes in data entry, which had led to discrepancies in the payment of amounts.