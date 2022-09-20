More than 50 youth from Andhra Pradesh underwent training at PFI camps, say officials

The NIA and police are gathering details of the camp organisers

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 20, 2022 19:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly served notices on several cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and their associates during raids conducted in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said that the NIA sleuths conducted raids at several places in the State.

“The accused were organising camps aimed at training the youth in terrorist activities and promoting enmity between different groups,” the NIA officials have said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We suspect that the camps had been conducted for more than a year, and around 50 persons from Andhra Pradesh alone attended the camps,” an officer of the intelligence wing told The Hindu on Monday.

During investigation, it was revealed that more than 200 youth underwent training in camps held in Kadapa, Nellore and other places in Andhra Pradesh, Nizamabad and Jagtiyal in Telangana.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Intelligence sources said that youngsters from Nandyal, Kurnool, Kadapa, Guntur and Nellore attended the PFI training camps.

“The PFI cadres targeted petty vendors, youth and even students. The participants were trained in Sharia laws and Islamic fundamentalism,” said a police personnel associated with the investigation.

“The organisers are luring youth into the PFI fold by offering money. They booked tickets, provided boarding and lodging to the locals. We are verifying the bank accounts, call data records and other details of the suspects,” he said.

The NIA and the police teams, who visited the villages in Nellore, Nandyal and other places on Sunday, were shocked when the local residents tried to prevent their entry into the villages.

The investigating officers are inquiring as to where the accused were taking shelter, and whether they had any links with the banned organisations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
national security

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app