More than 50 youth from Andhra Pradesh underwent training at PFI camps, say officials

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly served notices on several cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and their associates during raids conducted in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said that the NIA sleuths conducted raids at several places in the State.

“The accused were organising camps aimed at training the youth in terrorist activities and promoting enmity between different groups,” the NIA officials have said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We suspect that the camps had been conducted for more than a year, and around 50 persons from Andhra Pradesh alone attended the camps,” an officer of the intelligence wing told The Hindu on Monday.

During investigation, it was revealed that more than 200 youth underwent training in camps held in Kadapa, Nellore and other places in Andhra Pradesh, Nizamabad and Jagtiyal in Telangana.

Intelligence sources said that youngsters from Nandyal, Kurnool, Kadapa, Guntur and Nellore attended the PFI training camps.

“The PFI cadres targeted petty vendors, youth and even students. The participants were trained in Sharia laws and Islamic fundamentalism,” said a police personnel associated with the investigation.

“The organisers are luring youth into the PFI fold by offering money. They booked tickets, provided boarding and lodging to the locals. We are verifying the bank accounts, call data records and other details of the suspects,” he said.

The NIA and the police teams, who visited the villages in Nellore, Nandyal and other places on Sunday, were shocked when the local residents tried to prevent their entry into the villages.

The investigating officers are inquiring as to where the accused were taking shelter, and whether they had any links with the banned organisations.