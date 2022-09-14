More than 4,000 digital libraries to be established in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday said more than 4,000 digital libraries would be established in the State, and each village secretariat would be equipped with one digital library.

Addressing a review meeting with the chairpersons, secretaries and officials associated with district libraries, the Minister said development of libraries was crucial for development of the education sector. He directed the officials to focus on development of libraries in every district.

The Minister then lent an ear to the chairpersons and secretaries of the libraries who spoke about the existing administrative and financial problems, and assured them that the issues would be addressed at the earliest.

Special Chief Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, said the officials should ensure smooth transition to digitalisation of the libraries. He said instead of supplying guide books to students, they should encourage them to read textbooks and enhance their knowledge. He said latest information and technology could be made accessible to children from economically poor sections by linking the digital libraries to schools and physical libraries.

Chairman of the State Grandhalaya Parishad M. Seshagiri Rao said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on strengthening the library system through digitalisation.

Director, Department of Public Libraries, M.R. Prasanna Kumar, was present.