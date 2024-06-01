GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More than 400 accused in poll violence cases at large in State

About 1,522 persons were involved in violence on the pre-poll day, 2,790 were involved in various poll-related cases on polling day, and 356 resorted to violence on the next day of polling, say police officials

Published - June 01, 2024 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

With only two days to go before the votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and General elections 2024 are counted, the police here are making efforts to arrest the accused persons involved in violence during polling on May 13 and during the post-poll days in the State.

According to the sources, police registered about 580 cases (except the cases given to SIT) in Guntur, Nandyal, Chittoor, Tirupati, Anantapur, Palnadu and other districts.

Investigation officers said that 1,522 persons were involved in violence on the pre-poll day (May 12), about 2,790 accused were involved in poll-related cases on polling day, and 356 resorted to violence on the next day.

So far, police have arrested about 700 troublemakers and served notices to nearly 3,500 accused under Section 41-A Cr. PC. Many accused are still at large.

“If the troublemongers are outside, they may resort to attacks during counting and incite violence,” a senior police officer said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta reviewed the status of the investigation of the poll-related cases and directed the IGPs, DIGs, and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the districts concerned to take measures to arrest the accused.

“The DGP directed the SPs to expedite the investigation of cases related to poll violence and arrest all the accused,” an SP of a district told The Hindu on Saturday.

“The accused escaped to Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities. Teams have been deputed to the neighbouring States to nab the accused wanted in the poll violence cases,” an investigation officer said.

“The accused who are absconding have switched off their mobile phones. We are making efforts to trace all the accused and serve notices on them,” the officer added.

“We have to arrest more than 400 accused and served notices to an equal number of troublemongers in the State. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused,” an IGP rank officer said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

