More than 25 ‘Blade batch’ gangs active in City, Guntur

Addicted to drugs, they attack public with blades for money

“Blade batch” gangs are creating flutter in many areas in Vijayawada and Guntur districts. More than 25 gangs are active in the two cities.

“Blade batch” offenders, who are allegedly addicted to drugs, reportedly carry pieces of blades with them. They attack on people in isolated places with blades and relieve them of cash and valuables.

Police identified vulnerable places where “blade batch” gangsters resorted to attacks on the public. In some areas, the gang members allegedly resort to burglaries by breaking into houses on the outskirts.

“First the accused will inflict injuries with blades and small knives (pencil sharpening knives) causing bleeding injuries to terrorise the public. Later, they snatch the purse and valuables from the victims. The gang members will be under the influence of alcohol and ganja,” a police officer said.

On March 28, a robber, suspected to be a “blade batch” member, allegedly attacked a woman guard, G. Grace, in the brake van of a goods train with a blade. He flashed the blade, gagged her, tiled her hands with a dupatta and robbed ₹3,000 cash and gold jewellery from her.

“The accused boarded the train near Tadepalli railway station. Many unscrupulous elements and blade batch members are moving on the tracks and on the Krishna River bund. We suspect that the accused was a blade batch offender,” said a Government Railway Police officer, who is investigating the case.

In another incident, a four-member “blade batch” member gang attack a woman on the tracks, when she was on the way to Machilipatnam after selling fish. The gang members snatched cash from the woman after allegedly attacking her with knives.

“Blade batch” gangs attacked passengers near railway station when they were returning home, even during daytime, and snatched gold chains and purses.

“Blade batch gangs are active in One Town, Gandhi Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram, Machavaram, Gunadala, Tadepalli, Seetanagaram and other places in Vijayawada and Guntur. We are doing regular counselling to the accused,” a police officer said.