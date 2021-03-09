More than 2,000 tonnes of non-Basmati rice exported to West Africa

Three vessels carrying the load of above 2,000 tonnes of rice have left for West Africa from the deep seaport.

The Rice Exporters Association (Non-Basmati - India) with the support of the Agricultural and Processed Food Production Exports Development Authority (APEDA) exported above 2,000 tonnes of rice from Kakinada deep seaport to West Africa since mid-February.

On February 13, APEDA Chairman Dr. M. Angamuthu flagged the export of rice from the Kakinada deep seaport being operated by the Kakinada Sea Port Limited (KSPL), addressing the delay in clearing the vessels traffic at the government-run Kakinada anchorage port.

The Rice Exporters Association (TREA-India) President B.V. Krishna Rao told The Hindu on Tuesday; “Since February 13, a total of above 2,000 tonnes of rice has been exported from the deep seaport to the Western African countries. The rice export from the deep seaport saves the waiting time of the vessels at the Anchorage port”. Three vessels carrying the load of above 2,000 tonnes of rice have left for West Africa from the deep seaport.

“By Tuesday (March 9), as many as 10 vessels are waiting at the anchorage port instead of 18 vessels due to the rice export from the deep seaport. In coming months, the number of vessels waiting in the queue at the anchorage port can be reduced”, claimed Krishna Rao.

The rice, produced across the country in the Kharif-2020-21, will be exported through the Kakinada deep seaport and anchorage port till March 31 and later the rice produced in Rabi 2021 will be produced from various States and exported from the Kakinada coast.