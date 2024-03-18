More than 200 bird species sighted in Papikonda National Park

March 18, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - GUDISA (ASR DISTRICT)

More than 200 bird species have been recorded in the myriad diverse landscape across the length and breadth of the 1012 square-kilometre Papikonda National Park (PNP) in the Godavari region of the Eastern Ghats in Andhra Pradesh.

The three-day survey which concluded on March 18 was carried out under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Forest department in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER-Tirupati).

The survey was carried out across different geographies of the national park — dense forest cover serving as prime habitat of tigers, the Godavari riverine ecosystem and the State’s only grassland — Gudisa Grassland.

IISER-Tirupati Citizen Science Coordinator and PNP Bird Survey Coordinator Rajasekhar Bandi told The Hindu: “We have sighted more than 200 bird species during the survey. Endangered Black-belied Tern (Sterna acuticauda) recorded on the banks of Godavari is one of the major sightings.”

North-East connection

“Buff-chested babbler or Indian Rufous (cyanoderma ambigum) and Abbott’s babbler (Malacocincla abbotti) have also been sighted. These two species, which are normally sighted in the North-East are believed to be stranded in the PNP landscape. In addition, the vulnerable Pale-capped Pigeon and near threatened Malabar Pied Hornbill have also been spotted. The Shaheen falcon (Peregrine) is also suspected to be breeding in the Gudisa grassland, a home for Green Munia (Amandava formosa),” he added.

Inhabited by the PVTG Konda Reddy tribe, the Gudisa grassland has been under severe threat after it was thrown open for tourism in the PNP. The State’s only grassland shot to fame after permission was granted to shoot a few movies.

Rampachodavaram Divisional Forest Officer G.G. Narentheran said: “The present survey is arguably the first bird survey conducted in the PNP. The Wildlife Management Division of the AP Forest department is considering to prepare a bird atlas of PNP based on the survey data.”

LTEO facility

At least 60 experts, including ornithologists, birdwatchers, and wildlife experts have recorded “calls of different birds” which are being deciphered for species identification in the PNP.

In recent years, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had proposed to fund a Long Term Ecological Observatory (LTEO) to monitor the landscape, climate and environment of the PNP. Later, IISER-Tirupati came forward to set up the LTEO but it has not materialized till date.

Mr. Rajasekhar said: “Another exclusive survey — Breeding Bird Survey — should be carried out to ascertain the impact of climate change on the bird species in the PNP.”

