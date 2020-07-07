More than 10,000 Polavaram-displaced families to be shifted to rehab colonies

K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana discussing with officials the shifting of the Polavaram-affected families, at Cheeravalli in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

KUKUNUR (WEST GODAVARI)

07 July 2020 23:28 IST

With water level rising, the process will be completed by the end of this month

With the water level in the Godavari rising, officials of the Polavaram project are making arrangements to shift the displaced families to the rehabilitation colonies.

According to the officials, more than 10,000 families, including 5,000 tribal families, will be shifted from the 44 habitations in the Polavaram, Kukunur and Velerupadu mandals to the rehabilitation colonies constructed at the Jeelugumilli, Buttaigudem, Jangareddygudem and the upper part of the Kukunur mandals.

Advertising

Advertising

In all, 1,05,601 families – 70,929 in East Godavari and 34,672 in West Godavari – have been affected due to the national project.

The displaced persons from seven habitations in East Godavari and 19 habitations in West Godavari had already been shifted earlier.

Action plan ready

The officials have prepared a plan of action to vacate the habitations that will be inundated under 41.15 contour immediately as the flood is increasing by the day. According to them, the government has sanctioned ₹1,000 crore for the purpose.

“In all, 10,400 families from the three mandals will be shifted by the end of this month,” R.V. Suryanarayana, Project Officer of K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), told The Hindu.

“The A.P. State Housing Corporation Limited, the Tribal Welfare, the Social Welfare and the Panchayat Raj departments have completed construction of houses in the colonies at Buttaigudem, Swarnavarigudem, Rachannagudem, Routhugudem, Pedavarigudem, Cheeravalli, Mulagalampalli and Dacharam villages,” Mr. Suryanarayana said.

“Villages such as Tallagondi, Rudrakota, Narlavaram, Chigurumamidi, Nagulagudem, Repakagommu, Gumpenapalli, Cheeravalli, Sirivaka, Cheeduru, Pallapuru, Tellavaram, Kuruturu that are located on the river-bund and in the low-lying areas of Velerupadu, Kukunur, and Polavaram mandals will be vacated,” Mr. Suryanarayana, who is also the Sub-Collector, said.

“We are visiting the colonies and explaining the situation to the affected people. The rehabilitation colonies are being constructed with all facilities,” he said.

“We had shifted about 19 habitations in West Godavari between 2014 and 2015. Now, we are planning to shift the displaced from 44 habitations, and the process will begin from July 15. About 4,000 families from Velerupadu, 3,329 from Polavaram and 3,000 from Kukunur will be evacuated,” Mr. Suryanarayana, who is monitoring the relief and rehabilitation of the displaced families, said.