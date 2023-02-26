More than 100 cows face eviction threat as land-grabbers set their sights on extent meant for ‘goshala’ in Tirupaiti

February 26, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The ‘goshala’ that has been in existence on the banks of the Swarnamukhi at Tiruchanur for over two decades faces a bleak future, and the 100-plus cows there stare at an imminent threat of losing shelter.

Having apprised the district administration of the alleged encroachment attempts, the ‘goshala’ organisers are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for some action.

The government, in December 2002, had handed over the three-acre site near the Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple by way of proceedings to the Radha Govinda Gow Raksha Samithi for running the ‘goshala’. The TTD had also come forward to fence the entire premises with own funds.

The cattle illegally transported from the northern States to the slaughterhouses in Kerala are normally rescued from in and around Tirupati and sheltered there. Over time, the number of cattle increased at the ‘goshala’ with the policemen, Revenue officials and animal enthusiasts leaving the rescued animals there.

Legal battle

The ‘goshala’ founder, A.V. Krishna Rao, formerly associated with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), had requested the government in 2013 to hand over the adjoining two-acre site, allegedly being used unofficially for cremation purposes, for expanding their activities and to grow fodder for the animals.

The government had reportedly given oral permission to house the cattle in the adjoining site pending preparation of the paperwork.

Krishna Rao had waged a relentless legal battle to safeguard the property from encroachments for several years before he passed away a couple of years ago.

Krishna Rao’s two unmarried daughters are now finding it hard to face the onslaught from the “politically well-connected land grabbers.”

“We are being threatened with dire consequences if we do not vacate the land,” one of the daughters told The Hindu.

They had approached District Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy seeking a solution and even submitted a representation to Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy seeking protection.

RDO directive

Meanwhile, Revenue Divisional Officer V. Kanakanarasa Reddy has asked the tahsildar (Tirupati Rural) to submit a report on the status of the ‘goshala’ and the cremation ground, the fate of which is not known yet.