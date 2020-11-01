More tests and fewer cases: test positivity rate comes down to 5.84% in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

01 November 2020 01:04 IST

Total tests cross 80 lakh, include 22 lakh tests this month

Andhra Pradesh has for the seventh day in a row reported less than 3,000 new COVID infections in 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the same period, 14 new deaths were reported and the death toll increased to 6,690.

With 2,783 new cases, the infection tally increased to 8,23,348.

The recovery rate of the infected patients also increased to 96.20% with 3,708 new recoveries in the past day. So far, 7,92,083 patients have recovered leaving 24,575 active patients under treatment. The death rate remains at 0.81%.

In October, 22.22 lakh samples were tested and 1.29 lakh turned positive which puts positivity rate at 5.84%, lowest in last four months.

In September, 20.83 lakh samples were tested and 2.5 lakh cases with 12.42% positivity rate were reported. Test positivity rate in August was 16.59%, July was 11.90 and it was 2.13% in June. Also, the total of deaths in October at 862 was less than half of September’s toll of 1,859. Meanwhile, the tests per million ratio crossed 1.5 lakh and reached 1,50,354.

New cases

Krishna and Chittoor reported three new deaths each while West Godavari, Guntur and Visakhpatnam reported two deaths each. East Godavari and Anantapur reported one death each while six districts reported no deaths.

West Godavari reported 469 new cases, highest among districts. It was followed by Krishna (425), East Godavari (371), Chittoor (351), Guntur (324), Anantapur (170), Kadapa (169), Prakasam (134), Visakhapatnam (113), Nellore (86), Vizianagaram (70), Srikakulam (67) and Kurnool (34).

After several months Krishna district, which was last in the infections tally, has been replaced by Vizianagaram.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,15,744), West Godavari (85,727), Chittoor (78,342), Guntur (67,220), Anantapur (64,606), Nellore (59,496), Kurnool (59,468), Prakasam (59,401), Visakhapatnam (55,813), Kadapa (52,080), Srikakulam (43,932), Krishna (39,324), and Vizianagaram (39,300).