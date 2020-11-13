More special trains to ply from Nov. 15

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 November 2020 00:38 IST

ECoR advises passengers to adhere to COVID protocols

Special trains will be operated between Visakhapatnam-Rayagada-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar and between Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur by East Coast Railway (ECoR) with effect from November 15.

The 08508 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Special Express train will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 4.50 p.m. and will reach Rayagada at 9 p.m. on the same day.

In the return direction, the 08507 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Special Express will leave Rayagada daily at 5.15 a.m., with effect from November 16, and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9.25 a.m. on the same day.

These special express trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili and Parvatipuram town between Visakhapatnam and Rayagada.

The 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6.35 p.m. with effect from November 15, to reach Palasa at 11.30 p.m. the same night.

In the return direction, the 08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Special Express will leave Palasa daily at 5.25 a.m., with effect from November 16, to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 10 a.m. on the same day.

These trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru and Naupada between Visakahapatnam and Palasa.

The 08433 Bhubaneswar-Palasa Special Express will leave Bhubaneswar daily at 6.20 p.m., with effect from November 15, to reach Palasa at 10.40 p.m. the same night.

In the return direction, the 08534 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special Express will leave Palasa at 6 a.m. with effect from November 16 to reach Bhubaneswar at 10.10 a.m. on the same day.

These trains will have stoppages at Sompeta, Ichhapuram, Brahmapur, Chhatrapur, Khallikote, Balugan, Kaluparaghat, Nirakarpur and Khurda Road between Palasa and Bhubaneswar.

These trains will have 16 Second Class sitting coaches in their rake.

The 08301 Sambalpur-Rayagada Special Express train will leave Sambalpur at 6.05 a.m. with effect from November 15 to reach Rayagada at 12.40 p.m. on the same day.

In the return direction, the 08302 Rayagada-Sambalpur train will leave Rayagada at 2.05 p.m. with effect from November 15 to reach Sambalpur on the same day at 8.20 p.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Hirakud, Attabira, Bargarh Road, Barpali, Loisinga, Balangir, Saintala, Badmal, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rupra Road, Norla Road, Lanjigarh Road, Ambodala, Muniguda, Therubali and Singapur Road.

These trains will have one sleeper class coach, six second class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches in their rake.