Andhra Pradesh

More rains in store for North Andhra

Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, which received good rains in the last two days, are expected to see more rainfall from Wednesday, according to a thunderstorm warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The north-coastal region of the State usually starts receiving monsoon rains from the third week of June. However, this time, the monsoon seems to have begun from the second week itself.

Reservoirs like Andra in Vizianagaram district and Madduvalasa in Srikakulam district saw their water levels rising to a decent level. Both Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers are expected to receive inflows in the next two days from their catchment areas. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas asked irrigation officials to monitor the situation carefully.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:10:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/more-rains-in-store-for-north-andhra/article31790401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY