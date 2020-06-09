More rains in store for North Andhra

Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, which received good rains in the last two days, are expected to see more rainfall from Wednesday, according to a thunderstorm warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The north-coastal region of the State usually starts receiving monsoon rains from the third week of June. However, this time, the monsoon seems to have begun from the second week itself.

Reservoirs like Andra in Vizianagaram district and Madduvalasa in Srikakulam district saw their water levels rising to a decent level. Both Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers are expected to receive inflows in the next two days from their catchment areas. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas asked irrigation officials to monitor the situation carefully.