More rain in store for Andhra Pradesh as another system is brewing in the Bay

No sooner had the depression, which triggered very heavy rain in Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh earlier this week, weakened than another low pressure started brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on October 19 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

“A cyclonic circulation lies over the Central Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on October 21. Thereafter, it is likely to move north-westwards and intensify further into a depression around October 23,” the bulletin said.

Under the influence of the new weather system, light to moderate rains were expected at many places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) between October 24 and 26. Heavy rain was also expected at isolated places across the three regions of NCAP, South Coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema.

A heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, alert was issued for a few places in the North Coastal, South Coastal and Rayalaseema regions on October 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.