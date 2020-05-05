More persons cured of virus in Nellore, Prakasam

In a positive development, eight more patients-two in Praksam district and six in SPSR Nellore district were cured of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of active cases has come down to nine in Prakasam district and 33 in SPSR Nellore district. As many as 108 persons, 56 in Nellore and 52 in Ongole, have been cured of the viral disease so far.

Meanwhile, a person from Stonehousepeta area in Nellore city tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 92, health officials said. Civic officials sanitised the area and implemented the cluster containment action plan.

“Nine patients under treatment at the Government General Hospital in Ongole are also recovering fast. They will be discharged later during the week,” said COVID-19 nodal officer, John Richardson, after giving a warm send-off to two discharged patients. They will have to remain in home isolation for another 14 days.

The test reports of 1,234 persons received on Tuesday turned out to be negative, as per the Prakasam district health bulletin. However, reports of yet another batch of 5,011 persons are still awaited.

‘No liquor sale here’

Liquor shops in Prakasam district did not open on Tuesday, disappointing those who thronged the retail outlets in large numbers. The excise officials ruled out opening of the shops immediately as the two liquor depots came under the COVID-19 containment zones.

In Chirala, where seven persons had contracted the disease, a cinema hall was turned into a parking place for hundreds of vehicles seized from lockdown violators and from those who stepped out of their homes without any valid reason.

Meanwhile, a group of women wearing masks staged a protest in Nellore against the State government’s decision to open liquor shops. It was unfortunate that the government, which opened shops selling vegetables and other essential commodities only for a short period, allowed sale of liquor after hiking its price, they said.