More patients likely to be discharged soon: CM

Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness discharge of more number of COVID patients in two to three days and there have been no casualties in the State during the last three to four days.

The officials informed this to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on COVID-19 on Thursday.

So far, 94,558 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the State, and 1,771 tests per million population. The country’s COVID-19 positive rate and the mortality rate are 4% and 3.26% respectively, whereas in A.P. it is 1.48% and 2.21% respectively, they said.

Mr. Jagan took serious note of reports that the last rites of a person who died of COVID-19 were obstructed by locals in Kurnool and termed their behaviour inhuman. “It damages human bonds,” he said and asked the DGP to see such incidents do not recur.

The officials, referring to Central government guidelines, said legal action could be taken against those who were involved in such incidents.

‘Focus on infra’

The Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor the facilities at the Kurnool Government General Hospital and improve the infrastructure at health facilities and quarantine centres.

At present, there were 80 very active clusters, 64 active clusters, and 66 dormant clusters in the state besides 20 clusters with no active cases in the past 28 days.

Preventive measures were being intensified in Kurnool, Guntur, Vijayawada in the wake of increasing cases. Lockdown strategy was being strictly implemented and high-risk patients were being monitored with more care, the officials said.

A comprehensive system would be put in place within three days for effective functioning of the YSR Telemedicine programme, they said.