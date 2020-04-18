More paddy purchasing centres to come up in E. Godavari

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Saturday said the district administration was preparing to set up more paddy purchasing centres (PPC).
In a video conference with the ground-level staff, Mr. Lakshmisha reiterated that legal actions would be initiated against brokers and rice millers who were not offering the produce at the Minimum Support Price.
As per information, as many as 271 centres are functioning in the district, procuring paddy from the farmers in the rabi season-2020.
“We are planning on setting up more rythu bazaars where the government will purchase vegetables and fruits from the farmers directly to offer a remunerative price,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.