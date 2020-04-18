More paddy purchasing centres to come up in E. Godavari

East Godavari Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Saturday said the district administration was preparing to set up more paddy purchasing centres (PPC).

In a video conference with the ground-level staff, Mr. Lakshmisha reiterated that legal actions would be initiated against brokers and rice millers who were not offering the produce at the Minimum Support Price.

As per information, as many as 271 centres are functioning in the district, procuring paddy from the farmers in the rabi season-2020.

“We are planning on setting up more rythu bazaars where the government will purchase vegetables and fruits from the farmers directly to offer a remunerative price,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.