More names likely to figure in ACB inquiry into land deals in capital

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who began probe into the alleged ‘insider trading’ in Amaravati land purchases, during the preliminary investigation reportedly identified people who purchased lands under the purview of CRDA and the abutting villages with criminal conspiracy.
The police are trying to investigate the source of income when the lands were registered (before or after announcement of capital by then government), how much of land was registered, family and economic background of the persons who purchased the lands, mode of payment and other details.
Sources said that 4,069 acres of land has been purchased in CRDA limits which comes under Land Pooling Scheme, and outside the capital region in Guntur and Krishna districts during the Telugu Desam government’s regime.
Documents to be verified
The ACB sleuths will verify the land registered with Registration and Stamps Department and Encumbrance Search (EC) in the offices in both Guntur and Krishna districts during 2014, 2015 and 2016. In the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the immovable properties were purchased in Tadikonda, Mangalagiri, Thullur, Amaravati, Krosuru, Kanchikacherla and other mandals.
The police will also probe on how many SC and ST farmers were there in the capital region, and the violation of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in procuring the lands.
