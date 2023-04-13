More mandals experience heatwave conditions

April 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The maximum temperature in many areas of Andhra Pradesh was above 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Kurnool recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Eleven mandals, including eight in Anakapalli and one each in Kakinada, Nandyal and Vizianagaram, experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 60 mandals in 14 districts experienced heatwave conditions.

Anakapalli faced the brunt of heatwave with 20 out of 24 mandals experiencing severe heatwave (8) and heatwave (12) conditions on Thursday. Other districts where heatwave conditions were experienced include NTR (9), Kakinada (7) and Nandyal (7).

As per the AP State Disaster Management Authority’s forecast, about seven mandals in Anakapalli, Kakinada, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts are likely to experience a severe heatwave on Friday. Similarly, about 168 mandals in most of the districts are likely to witness heatwave conditions on Friday.

Anakapalli, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Krishna, NTR, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are going to be most affected as more than 10 mandals are going to experience heatwaves. A similar situation is predicted on Saturday.