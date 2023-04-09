ADVERTISEMENT

More leaders will join BJP, says G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

April 09, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Welcoming the joining of former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy into the BJP, its Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said on Saturday that many more leaders would join the party in the days to come.

He predicted that the BJP would hit a hat-trick in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing the media here, Mr Narasimha Rao criticised the YSRCP’s ‘Jagananna Ma Bhavishyatu’ campaign. He said that people started to resist the government and 2024 elections would be the end of the YSRCP government.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said he had reviewed the preparations for the Ganga Pushkarams scheduled to start on April 22 and conclude on May 3.

He said arrangements were being made at Varanasi keeping in view the large number of Telugu people likely to attend the event.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju hoped that Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy would put efforts to strengthen the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

