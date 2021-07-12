Andhra Pradesh

More infections in Vijayawada division

While the incidence of COVID-19 infections in the city has come down, the Vijayawada revenue division comprising the areas surrounding the city and the mandals in the western part of the district has been witnessing a rise in infections.

During the past two days, the district reported 531 infections, 260 of them in the Vijayawada division, while only 51 were reported in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits.

For many weeks, the Nuzvid division witnessed a rise in cases due to the prevalence of the virus in the mandals bordering Telangana.

During the last two days, the Nuzvid division reported only 130 infections. The mandals in the Vijayawada division also share a border with Telangana.

As many as 1,628 infections and 21 deaths were reported in the district in the past week.


