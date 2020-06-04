More hotspots emerge in Chittoor, Kadapa

SP K.K.N. Anburajan inspecting Nawabpet which recorded a spike in COVID cases in Kadapa district on Thursday.

TIRUPATI/KADAPA

04 June 2020 23:37 IST

Officials told draw oxygen lines to non-ICU beds in hospitals on a priority basis

More COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chittoor and Kadapa districts on Thursday.

Eleven positive cases were reported in Chittoor district, two of them in Tirupati Urban, one in Srikalahasti and eight others identified as Mumbai returnees, out of which three belonged to Gangadhara Nellore, four to Palasamudram and one to KVB Puram mandal.

Reports from Karvetinagaram quarantine centre suggest that seven inmates had tested positive. They were rushed to Tirupati and Chittoor COVID hospitals. Similarly, three cases surfaced in Chittoor. A flower trader from Obanapalle was made to undergo test after his recent visit to Tiruthani in Tamil Nadu came to light. He was tested positive. Another person from Kattamanchi who recently visited Guntur also tested positive. The third case is a worker at a factory near Palamaner.

Collector Bharat N. Gupta instructed the Andhra Pradesh Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation officials to draw oxygen lines to non-ICU beds in government and area hospitals on a priority basis. He wanted the same at Ruia (Tirupati), Madanapalle and Srikalahasti area hospitals at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments (Chittoor) J. Ekambaram announced the possibility of reopening of temples on June 8 and appealed to the devout to compulsorily wear masks, use hand sanitiser and follow social distancing norms in such a case. Temple staff expressed doubts over the flood of devotees and their vulnerability to the infection.

Kadapa tally touches 170

Similarly, Nawabpet in Mylavaram police limits of Kadapa district registered a heavy spike, recording 13 positive cases, apart from two each in Kadapa and Proddatur towns, taking the tally to 170.

SP K.K.N. Anburajan alerted the police officials and staff on duty to take precautions around the red zone. He appealed to the people to stay indoors and assured delivery of essentials at their doorsteps.

He also suggested to the police, health and sanitary workers on duty use PPEs and masks.