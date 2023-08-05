More high schools will get science laboratories in NTR district, says Collector

August 05, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that science laboratories have been established in about 100 schools across the district so far and more schools will soon be equipped with them.

Mr. Dilli Rao, along with former IAS officer M. Sitharami Reddy, inaugurated a modern science laboratory established at Zilla Parishad High School at Nunna near Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said there are 187 high schools across the district and 100 of them have science labs. He lauded those who came forward to help the government set up the science laboratories for the benefit of students.

Mr. Dilli Rao highlighted the need for scientific experiments for students to understand the subject and perform well in academics.

Mr. Sitharami Reddy appreciated the efforts of the State government in equipping schools with amenities. He said he would give away cash prizes to those students who secure the top three ranks in the SSC examination this year.

Mr. Dilli Rao also inaugurated a cycle stand sponsored by alumni (1994-95 batch) on the school premises and later planted saplings. District Education Officer C.V. Renuka and others were present.

