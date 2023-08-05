ADVERTISEMENT

More high schools will get science laboratories in NTR district, says Collector

August 05, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 100 of the 187 high schools across the district now have science laboratories

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao at the science laboratory inaugurated at ZP high school at Nunna near Vijayawada on Saturday.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that science laboratories have been established in about 100 schools across the district so far and more schools will soon be equipped with them.

Mr. Dilli Rao, along with former IAS officer M. Sitharami Reddy, inaugurated a modern science laboratory established at Zilla Parishad High School at Nunna near Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said there are 187 high schools across the district and 100 of them have science labs. He lauded those who came forward to help the government set up the science laboratories for the benefit of students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dilli Rao highlighted the need for scientific experiments for students to understand the subject and perform well in academics.

Mr. Sitharami Reddy appreciated the efforts of the State government in equipping schools with amenities. He said he would give away cash prizes to those students who secure the top three ranks in the SSC examination this year.

Mr. Dilli Rao also inaugurated a cycle stand sponsored by alumni (1994-95 batch) on the school premises and later planted saplings. District Education Officer C.V. Renuka and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US