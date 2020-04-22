More fever hospitals will be set up in Guntur: Health Minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has said that more fever hospitals with ventilator facility would be set up in the red zones in Guntur district, as the number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 177.

Speaking to the media after making a field visit along with Ministers M. Sucharita (Home) and Mopidevi Venkataramana (Marketing) on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivas said the district had 37 quarantine centres with 3,816 isolation rooms and the necessary medications had been made available.

More ventilators

“To deal with the emerging situation, new fever hospitals are being set up in the red zones. Besides, 200 more ventilators are being made available,” said the Minister and instructed the officials to implement the lockdown norms strictly. He also appealed to the people to stay indoors.

A special officer has been deputed to the district for monitoring the situation and additional special teams would be assigned to take care of the red zones.

“Orders have been issued to conduct another round of household survey in the red zones to identify the foreign returnees or those who visited Delhi and had contacts with infected persons elsewhere,” he said.

Mr. Venkataramana further said that the Marketing Department had been purchasing agricultural produce and various food items and supplying the same to the public at affordable prices.

Interest-free loan

Ms. Sucharitha said the State had been under lockdown for almost a month and the government had taken all the measures to bail out the farmers by purchasing their produce. “Women SHGs are also being given zero-interest loans,” she added.