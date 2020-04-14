More counters at FP shops to facilitate social distancing

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that more counters would be set up at fair-price (FP) shops to prevent overcrowding. The next phase of distribution of essential commodities to the beneficiaries of Public Distribution System (PDS) is all set to begin from Thursday (April 16).

Special token

“Tokens will be issued to the beneficiaries. The timings and counter numbers will be mentioned. Several other steps will be taken to maintain social distancing at the shops,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said during a video conference with the officials of Civil Supplies Department and District Collectors.

The lists of eligible card holders are available with the village/ward secretariats.

People want to apply for the cards can do so by filling up the forms available at village/ward secretariats, he said.

Subsistence allowance

The Chief Minister asked the civil supplies officials to distribute the subsistence allowance of ₹1,000 to all white ration card holders.

“The officials should not to go for verification of cards now. Ensure that no one goes hungry at this crucial juncture. Even as the beneficiaries have old ration cards and have availed of their rice quota, the subsistence allowance should be disbursed to them,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar was present in the video conference.