More containment zones notified in Guntur

GUNTUR

11 July 2020 23:42 IST

155 new COVID cases registered in district

The surge of COVID-19 cases continues in Guntur district with 155 patients identified on Saturday. Guntur city recorded 49 new cases with several of them reported from many residential areas.

The alarming situation has prompted the district administration to impose fresh guidelines, which included asking commercial establishments to close by 12 noon.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has convened a series of meetings with shop keepers asking them to follow the new guidelines.

The district administration has notified the following new containment zones: areas in Brodiepet, Chowtra, Cobaldpet, LB Nagar, Srinagar, Sanjeevaiah Nagar, Srinivasarao Thota, Ramireddythota, IPD Colony, Chowdavaram, Vellaturu (Bollapalli mandal), Pedamakkena (Sattenapalli), Vengalayapalem (Guntur Rural), Nallapadu, Munnagi (Kollipara), Gorantla (Guntur Rural), Kothapet (Vinukonda), Mandapadu (Medikonduru), Modukuru (Tsunduru), Dindipalem (Tsunduru), Salipet (Tenali), Sharaf Bazaar (Tenali ) and Marispet (Tenali).

While asking people to stay indoors, the Collector said that testing was being scaled up with mobile testing services and door-to-door surveillance being taken up in all containment zones.