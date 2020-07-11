More containment zones notified in Guntur

The surge of COVID-19 cases continues in Guntur district with 155 patients identified on Saturday. Guntur city recorded 49 new cases with several of them reported from many residential areas.
The alarming situation has prompted the district administration to impose fresh guidelines, which included asking commercial establishments to close by 12 noon.
District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has convened a series of meetings with shop keepers asking them to follow the new guidelines.
The district administration has notified the following new containment zones: areas in Brodiepet, Chowtra, Cobaldpet, LB Nagar, Srinagar, Sanjeevaiah Nagar, Srinivasarao Thota, Ramireddythota, IPD Colony, Chowdavaram, Vellaturu (Bollapalli mandal), Pedamakkena (Sattenapalli), Vengalayapalem (Guntur Rural), Nallapadu, Munnagi (Kollipara), Gorantla (Guntur Rural), Kothapet (Vinukonda), Mandapadu (Medikonduru), Modukuru (Tsunduru), Dindipalem (Tsunduru), Salipet (Tenali), Sharaf Bazaar (Tenali ) and Marispet (Tenali).
While asking people to stay indoors, the Collector said that testing was being scaled up with mobile testing services and door-to-door surveillance being taken up in all containment zones.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath